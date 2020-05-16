Cass Lake Hwy 371 project open house June 20 (June 11, 2019)

Construction begins July 8 BEMIDJI, Minn. – Cass Lake residents are encouraged to attend an open house for the urban reconstruction of Highway 371 in Cass Lake. The open house is scheduled on Thursday, June 20 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Cass Lake City Hall, 330 Second Street NW.

Along with the contractor, staff from MnDOT and the City, will be present to answer questions about the project and timeline. Construction will begin as early as July 8, weather permitting.

The project will reconstruct Highway 371 in Cass Lake between US 2 and the railroad crossing, and resurface US 2 near the intersection with Highway 371. It includes storm sewer replacement, construction of a multi-use trail, sidewalks, curb and gutter, highway lighting and updated traffic signals.

Motorists can expect detours, lane restrictions and intersection closures. Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained throughout the project. It includes two phases and detours:

Phase 1: Railroad crossing located between Railroad Street and First Street SW. Expected to last about two weeks, it includes a five-day closure and detour near the end of the phase. The detour is the same as the truck detour using Hubbard County Roads 45 and 9, and Cass County Road 2.

Phase 2: Between Railroad Street and Highway 2. Approximately the end of July through October. Motorists will detour onto Grant Utley Avenue NW and Railroad Street. Truck traffic will continue to use the truck detour.

Additional resurfacing and signal updates will take place on Highway 2 sometime during phase 2. This work will be done under traffic.

Visit the website for additional details and detour maps at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2019/hwy371-casslake Reierson Construction of Bemidji is the contractor for the $2.4 million project. It is expected to last through October, weather permitting.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

