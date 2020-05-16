There were 7,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,147 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 4 project in Meeker County complete (June 14, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation Highway 4 pavement project in Meeker County is now complete.

The project consisted of resurfacing twelve miles of Highway 4 from the east junction of U.S. Highway 12 to Highway 55.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface and extended pavement life. The project cost $1.5 million and the contractor was Knife River.

