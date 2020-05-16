Dedication ceremony planned July 1 for re-opening of historic Hwy 43 Winona Bridge (June 12, 2019)

WINONA, Minn. – The city of Winona, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, will mark the re-opening of the historic Highway 43 Winona Bridge on July 1, according to MnDOT.

MnDOT has been working with the city of Winona to plan a noon ceremony with speeches and a ribbon cutting to mark the return of traffic on the bridge, which crosses the Mississippi River. The bridge has been closed since 2016 for rehabilitation work on the structure. Traffic has been using the new bridge upriver from Winona during this phase of the project.

The event will be at the foot of the historic bridge.

“This is a historic day for our city as the Winona Bridge project comes to a conclusion,” said Winona Mayor Mark Peterson. “We have added a new bridge in 2016 and now the historic bridge has been rehabilitated to ensure we can rely on it into the future and maintain one of our city’s signature symbols.”

Meanwhile, Ames Construction, the prime contractor, is working to keep the project on track to open to traffic later in the day on July 1. After traffic is opened, workers will be doing site work around the bridge this summer to wrap up the project.

The new Winona Bridge, Bridge No. 85851, currently carries Highway 43 traffic in both directions. It opened to traffic on Aug. 27, 2016. Once the historic Winona Bridge, Bridge No. 5900, is re-opened to traffic, vehicles will leave Winona on the historic bridge and enter Winona on the new bridge. Contracts for the new bridge and the rehabilitation work total $145.9 million. The project broke ground on July 18, 2014.

