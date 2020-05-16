MnDOT warns of heavier traffic on area highways during Mankato Air Show (June 12, 2019)

MANKATO, MN – The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists traveling through the Mankato area to expect some congestion and minor delays on Saturday and Sunday (June 15-16) due to the heavy attendance expected at the MN Air Spectacular.

MnDOT is one of several agencies working closing with the city of Mankato to ensure traffic safety during the weekend event. Special adjustments will be made to the traffic signals on Highway 169 in St. Peter to move traffic more efficiently through town for the Saturday, Sunday event.

In Mankato, Highway 22 crossing at Augusta Drive and Township Road 140 will be restricted during the event. Motorists will not be able to cross the highway or turn left. They will be directed to the next signalized intersection.

Area changeable message signs will be used to direct air show attendees to the airport or be used for other related safety messages. A directional map can be found at http://www.mnairspectacular.com/home/showdocument?id=8020.

All motorists are reminded to buckle up and be aware of law enforcement officers directing traffic along the route which may result in quickly changing traffic patterns.

Check 511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, like MnDOT at facebook.com/mndot, and follow @mndot on Twitter.

