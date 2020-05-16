I-35 southbound closed, detoured at Hwy 60 for crash; northbound remains open (June 13, 2019)

FARIBAULT, Minn. (2:30 p.m.) – Southbound Interstate 35 motorists are being detoured to Highway 60 west at Faribault, because the road is closed for a vehicle crash, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Northbound I-35 remains open.

Reports indicate that a vehicle struck a MnDOT truck that was providing support behind a mower on southbound I-35.

Motorists could experience delays during the detour and should be alert to traffic slowdowns exiting off I-35 to Highway 60. Southbound vehicles are being routed west on Highway 60 to Rice County Road 17/Steele County Road 11 south to Steele County Road 12 east to I-35 at Medford.

