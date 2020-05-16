Lane closures with delays begin on Hwy 371 Jenkins to Backus June 17 (June 13, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. – Motorists who travel on Highway 371 between Rosewood Street in Jenkins and Highway 87 in Backus will encounter lane closures and delays as crews apply a chip and seal coating to the road surface beginning Monday, June 17.

Highway 371 traffic will encounter loose rock chips on the road and lane closures controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. The work will be done between sunrise and sunset, on weekdays and will take up to three days to complete. Good weather conditions are necessary to do this work, which is anticipated to be done by Friday, June 21.

Chip and seal coating is a preventative maintenance application that extends the life of the pavement. It provides a protective layer, reducing deterioration due to sun and moisture. Once the chip and seal coating is complete, crews will return in late June to install permanent road striping. This work will be done under traffic. MnDOT urges motorists to slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

