Additional public meetings for Hwy 75 reconstruction set for June 18 (June 14, 2019)

Project begins June 24 BEMIDJI, Minn. – Additional open houses for a pair of Highway 75 reconstruction projects in Norman County are scheduled on Tuesday, June 18.

Along with the contractor, Spruce Valley Corporation, staff from MnDOT and the City, will be present to answer questions about the project and timeline. The public meetings will take place at:

:30 p.m. at the Halstad Legion Recreation Center at 580 Second Avenue West

5:30 p.m. at the Hendrum Civic Center/Fire Hall, 308 Main Street East

Construction will begin as early as June 24, weather permitting. The project will reconstruct Highway 75 in both Hendrum and Halstad. The projects also feature:

Highway grade raise

Concrete resurfacing

Construction of turn lanes

Installation of highway lighting

Sidewalk replacement

Pedestrian accessibility improvements

Culvert replacement

Storm sewer, curb and gutter upgrades

Motorists can expect detours, lane restrictions and intersection closures. Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained throughout the project. The overall detour for motorists traveling Highway 75 is:

Halstad- County Roads 10, 19 and 21

Hendrum- County Roads 4, 25, 39

Spruce Valley Corporation is the contractor for the $8 million project. It is expected to last through November, weather permitting. Visit the website for additional details and detour maps at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2019/hwy75-hendrum-halstad.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

