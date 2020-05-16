Southbound Hwy 65 south of Isanti to experience delays as the road closes overnight June 19 (June 14, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who travel southbound Highway 65 between Isanti and East Bethel will encounter delays as the road is reduced to a single lane, then closes and detours overnight June 19, to replace a failing pipe below the roadway.
Motorists should plan for the following:
- Southbound Highway 65 will be reduced to a single lane from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 between Isanti and East Bethel, to allow crews to haul in materials and equipment and prepare areas for the overnight closure.
- Southbound Highway 65 will close overnight between Isanti County Road 56/261st Avenue NE and Anoka County Road 24/237th Avenue. The closure will begin Wednesday evening, June 19 at 7 p.m., and all lanes will reopen Thursday morning, June 20 by 5 a.m. Motorists should follow the signed detour along County Road 56/261st Avenue NE, County Road 73/University Avenue and County Road 24/237th Avenue, or plan their own alternate route. The detour adds three additional miles to your commute. Get detour map, PDF
The schedule is weather dependent.
For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
Detour map:
# # #