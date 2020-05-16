Southbound Hwy 65 south of Isanti to experience delays as the road closes overnight June 19 (June 14, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who travel southbound Highway 65 between Isanti and East Bethel will encounter delays as the road is reduced to a single lane, then closes and detours overnight June 19, to replace a failing pipe below the roadway.

Motorists should plan for the following:

Southbound Highway 65 will be reduced to a single lane from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 between Isanti and East Bethel, to allow crews to haul in materials and equipment and prepare areas for the overnight closure.

Southbound Highway 65 will close overnight between Isanti County Road 56/261st Avenue NE and Anoka County Road 24/237th Avenue. The closure will begin Wednesday evening, June 19 at 7 p.m., and all lanes will reopen Thursday morning, June 20 by 5 a.m. Motorists should follow the signed detour along County Road 56/261st Avenue NE, County Road 73/University Avenue and County Road 24/237th Avenue, or plan their own alternate route. The detour adds three additional miles to your commute. Get detour map, PDF

The schedule is weather dependent.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

Detour map:

# # #