There were 7,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,145 in the last 365 days.

Temporary detour of Hwy 108 in Dent scheduled to begin Thursday for railroad maintenance (June 17, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.— Motorists will encounter a temporary detour of Hwy 108 in Dent starting Thursday, June 20 through the morning of Friday, June 21, weather permitting. Railroad and MnDOT crews will be completing repairs at the crossing. Thru-traffic will be rerouted to County Roads 85 and 35 north of Dent.

Local traffic will be able to access Hwy 108 during this work, but the roadway will be closed and impassable at the railroad crossing. Thru-traffic must follow the detour route.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.