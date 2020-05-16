June 17 concrete pavement repair will detour Hwy 42 traffic at Eyota to I-90 (June 14, 2019)

EYOTA, Minn. – Motorists are reminded that Highway 42 from Eyota to Interstate 90 will be detoured for approximately three weeks beginning June 17 for construction crews to repair portions of the concrete highway pavement, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The concrete repairs will close the road to through traffic beginning June 17. Local traffic will be open in a single lane for businesses and residents who live along the highway. Motorists are cautioned that there will be open portions in the road where the concrete is removed or areas where concrete has just been poured.

The detour for motorists using Highway 42 southbound is Highway 14 east to Dover, south on Olmsted County Road 10 to Interstate 90. The northbound Highway 42 detour is the reverse route. Work is expected to be completed in early July.

Learn more about the concrete pavement repair process at MnDOT’s website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/information/roads/cpr.html

To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

