Mission Creek community meeting scheduled June 26 in Duluth (June 18, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled a community meeting Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center located at 801 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55808.

6 p.m. and 7 p.m. - MnDOT will provide a brief burial recovery update followed by a Q & A session.

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - The South St. Louis Soil and Water Conservation District will be on hand to discuss their project to restore Mission Creek just upstream of the Fond du Lac neighborhood this summer.

Light refreshments will be provided.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You also may send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.

To learn more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy23-mission-creek

Follow MnDOT District 1 on Facebook and Twitter at @MnDOTnortheast for information on all of our projects.

###