Center span tub girders to be installed from barge on new Red Wing Bridge beginning June 17 (June 14, 2019)

RED WING, Minn. — Steel tub girders for the center span of the new Highway 63 Red Wing Bridge over the Mississippi River are scheduled to begin being installed Monday, June 17, according to the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation.

Crews will assemble the girder pieces in the north harbor of Red Wing and then a barge will transport the girder down the Mississippi River to the bridge site, where cranes will lift the assembled girder into place so it can be bolted and secured. Three sets of girders will be moved down river and placed this way by June 28. These will be the final girder spans for installation on the bridge.

Pleasure craft boats should follow Coast Guard directives on activity in this area during the installation work. No disruption of traffic is anticipated on Highway 63 at the bridge.

The Highway 63 Bridge project includes building a new bridge to replace the Highway 63 Bridge, replacing the historic slip ramp Highway 63 Bridge over Highway 61, reconstructing approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. Zenith Tech is the prime contractor $63.4 million construction project. Traffic on the new bridge is expected by fall 2019.

Learn more about the project or sign up for email updates at MnDOT’s project web site http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge/. You can also follow a Facebook page for this project at https://www.facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject/.

###