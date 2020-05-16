RCUT demonstration event planned for Hwy 60 at Heron Lake June 29 (June 19, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — Upon completion of a newly constructed Restricted Crossing U-Turn at the intersection of Hwy 60 and Jackson County Road 9, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a demonstration event for the public in Heron Lake on Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Hwy 60 through-traffic will encounter a one-day detour at Heron Lake so motorists, including agricultural equipment and semi-trucks, can practice driving through the RCUT on a “closed course.”

Motorists interested in attending the event should plan to arrive at the intersection of Hwy 60 and County Road 9 by traveling northwest through Heron Lake. United Community Action Partnership will be providing a bus for those interested in riding through the intersection, rather than driving their own vehicle.

Agricultural equipment and other large vehicles should plan to enter on either side of Hwy 60, where they will be directed through by State Patrol.

MnDOT staff will be at the entrance of the event and stationed throughout the course to direct traffic and answer questions. Refreshments will be available in a parking area on the southwest corner of Hwy 60 and County Road 9.

RCUTS, also known as Reduced Conflict Intersections or J-turns, are being constructed to improve the safety of three intersections at Heron Lake, including:

Hwy 60 & Jackson County Road 24

Hwy 60 & 10th Street (Jackson County Road 9)

Hwy 60 & 1st Street (Jackson County Road 43)

Mathiowetz Construction of Sleepy Eye was awarded the project with a bid of $3,444,862. More information on the project and the RCUT Demonstration Event can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60heronlake

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org

