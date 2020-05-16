There were 7,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,146 in the last 365 days.

I-90 Blue Earth Rest Areas Closing June 24-28 for repairs (June 17, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. –  Motorists are advised that the Interstate rest areas at Blue Earth will be closing June 24 to June 28 for maintenance work (Previously scheduled for June 10-14, but postponed due to parts delay).

Both the westbound and eastbound rest areas near Blue Earth need to be closed for repair work that will impact water and sewer. MnDOT is replacing pumps and control panels to alleviate past problems with the system.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, ‘like’ MnDOT at www.facebook.com/mndot, and follow @mndotscentral on Twitter.

