New 60 mph speed limits to go into effect on Hwy 44 (Harmony to Hokah), Hwy 248 (Altura to Minnesota City) (June 19, 2019)

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Motorists using Hwy 44 from Harmony to Hokah and Hwy 248 from Altura to Minnesota City will see speed limits raised this week to 60 mph where the previous posted limit was 55 mph on the two-lane roadway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The speed limits become official once the new signs are in place. MnDOT crews are posting the signs this week, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert for crews, who are replacing the signs. The work on Highway 44 includes Fillmore and Houston counties. The work on Hwy 248 is in Winona County.

The speed limit changes have been occurring since 2014 when the Minnesota Legislature directed MnDOT to evaluate its two-lane, two-way 55 mph highways to determine whether speed limits could reasonably and safely be increased. The statewide study ends this year.

Additional highways in southeastern Minnesota are expected to be posted 60 mph during this season.

Motorists might see MnDOT sign crews posting the signs along the highways now or later this season as other roadways become approved for the new 60 mph speed limit. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, call 511, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.. To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

