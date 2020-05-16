Crowds heading to Duluth for Grandma’s Marathon expected to slow traffic on Interstate 35, other local highways (June 19, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling to Duluth on I-35 are advised to allow extra time to reach their destinations this weekend. Traffic will increase due to Grandma’s Marathon, scheduled for Saturday, June 22. This event is historically Duluth’s largest event, attracting tens-of-thousands of runners and spectators.

Traffic impacts on I-35 at Hwy 70 near Pine City

Monday, June 17, 6 a.m. to Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m., single lane closure on northbound I-35.

Both northbound I-35 lanes will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Monday, June 17, 6 a.m. to Saturday, June 22, 3 p.m., single lane closures on southbound I-35. Both southbound I-35 lanes will be open Saturday after 3 p.m. and all day Sunday.

Please visit http://www.511mn.org/ for the latest statewide travel conditions.

