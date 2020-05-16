Westbound I-90 lane closures begin June 24 between Austin and Stewartville (June 24, 2019)

AUSTIN, Minn. – Motorists on westbound Interstate 90 between Stewartville and Austin will encounter lane closures beginning June 24 as construction crews repair portions of the concrete road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The highway remains open with one lane, while construction crews work on the other lane. The repairs in the westbound lanes are expected to take approximately five weeks, if not interrupted by rainy weather. Crews will be working along a 24-mile stretch (mile marker 209 to 185), closing lanes in 8-mile increments.

Motorists are reminded to follow the prescribed work zone speed limits and be alert in the work zones.

To learn more about the concrete pavement repair process, go to MnDOT’s Road Knowledge website at: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/information/roads/cpr.html

Further west, westbound I-90 motorists will encounter lane changes for a concrete repaving project east of Albert Lea. There, motorists will shift lanes to travel in a single lane adjacent to the eastbound traffic in a single lane. Some westbound ramps are closed. Follow the signed detour. For more information on this project, visit MnDOT’s construction website at: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-concreteoverlay/index.html.

