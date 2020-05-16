Mississippi River bridge inspections resume June 24-27: Winona, Wabasha, Red Wing (June 24, 2019)

RED WING, Minn. — Motorists in Red Wing and Wabasha should be alert for bridge inspectors and short traffic delays June 26-27 on the Highway 60 bridge/ Michael Duane Clickner Memorial Bridge in Wabasha and the Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge of Valor in Red Wing as the Minnesota Department of Transportation conducts its annual inspection of the structures. The work was delayed from earlier this month because of a mechanical breakdown.

Short delays are expected from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the scheduled inspection. Flaggers will control traffic at the bridge, so one direction of vehicles will take turns with the other direction. Flaggers will wave one direction of vehicles through, before stopping them and then allowing vehicles on the other side of the bridge to pass in the single open lane not occupied by the bridge inspection team.

A snooper truck is used during MnDOT inspections. The truck is a specialized vehicle that has a multi-jointed arm with a basket attached at the end to hold the bridge inspectors. The equipment allows the inspection team to maneuver under the bridge, while the truck is parked on the bridge deck.

MnDOT bridge inspectors are continuing the annual inspection of the Winona through truss bridge on Highway 43 and expect to wrap it up on June 25, weather permitting. That bridge is closed for construction, so no traffic delays are expected.

Overall, MnDOT’s bridge inspectors in southeast Minnesota will evaluate nearly 900 bridges in the region both for MnDOT and local governments such as cities and counties.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

