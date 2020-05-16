Construction update meetings for Hwy 75 projects in Halstad and Hendrum begin July 2 (June 25, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Residents, business owners and commuters in Halstad and Hendrum are invited to keep up to date on their respective Highway 75 projects by attending bi-weekly construction update meetings. The meetings, which will take place at 10 a.m. on alternating Tuesdays, will be held every two weeks in each city. They will begin:

Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at the Halstad Legion Recreation Center, 580 Second Avenue West

Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the Hendrum Civic Center/Fire Hall, 308 Main Street East

The project, which began June 24, will reconstruct Highway 75 in both Hendrum and Halstad. Motorists can expect detours, lane restrictions and intersection closures. Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained throughout the project. The overall detours for motorists traveling Highway 75 are:

Halstad- County Roads 10, 19 and 21

Hendrum- County Roads 4, 25, 39

Spruce Valley Corporation is the contractor for the $8 million project. It is expected to last through November, weather permitting. Visit the website for additional details and detour maps at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2019/hwy75-hendrum-halstad.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us

###