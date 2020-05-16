Eastbound I-90 Fairmont to Blue Earth detoured one day for emergency repair July 2 (June 25, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised that eastbound Interstate 90 from Fairmont to Blue Earth will be detoured for one day on Tuesday, July 2 for emergency shoulder repairs, weather permitting.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Martin County Road 53, east on Martin County Road 26/Faribault County Road 16 and north on Faribault County Road 1.

The eastbound lanes are currently carrying both east and westbound traffic as I-90 is being resurfaced.

The 2019-20 project includes resurfacing the sixteen miles of both westbound (2019) and eastbound (2020) interstate lanes with concrete for a long-term fix as well as making improvements at bridges, culverts and drainage pipes. The project also includes adding interchange lighting at County Highways 53 and 1. More information and maps of the traffic impacts can be found at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/i90fairmontblueearth/.

Croell, Inc. of New Hampton, Iowa was awarded the project with a bid of $38,540,707.

