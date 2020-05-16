Lane closure on Hwy 29 in Glenwood scheduled for Wednesday (June 18, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Hwy 29 north of Glenwood will encounter a lane closure on Wednesday, June 19. Crews will be completing storm sewer repairs near Second Avenue, approximately two blocks north of the Hwy 29, 28 and 104 intersection.

The work is expected to be completed by 6 p.m., on Wednesday.

Short delays are expected, as Highway 28/29 between Starbuck and Glenwood also remains closed to thru-traffic for the current resurfacing and shoulder-widening project. Wednesday’s storm sewer repair is separate from that construction project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app atGoogle Play or the App Store.

