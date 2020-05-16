MnDOT seeks federal funding for Hwy 14 four-lane expansion project (June 26, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) selected the US Highway 14 four-lane expansion as one of three projects to submit for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grant program.

The $25 million federal grant would help fund the estimated $85 million project, which is currently unfunded, to expand Highway 14 to four lanes from New Ulm to Nicollet. MnDOT and local partners are committed to fund the difference to construct the project if selected as a BUILD grant recipient.

Letters of support from community residents, businesses, and city and county officials are being requested by MnDOT for inclusion in the application process. If members of the public are interested in submitting a letter of support for the Highway 14 four-lane expansion project as a recipient of the BUILD grant application, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/14newulmtonmankato/

BUILD grant applications are due by July 15, and BUILD grants will be awarded by November 12. MnDOT is grateful for the opportunity to apply for this federal BUILD grant funding.

The 2019 BUILD grants are for investments in surface transportation infrastructure and will be awarded on a competitive basis to projects that will have a significant local or regional impact. BUILD funding can support roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation. For more information on the BUILD grant program, visit https://www.transportation.gov/BUILDgrants

