Hwy 71 south of Bemidji near Kabekona now open to traffic (June 26, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. –Motorists on Highway 71 south of Bemidji can now resume travel as normal as the project to replace a box culvert near Kabekona has completed.

MnDOT crews have been working since June 3 to replace the box culvert. The $388,000 project will improve drainage for Highway 71.

