There were 7,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,147 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 71 south of Bemidji near Kabekona now open to traffic (June 26, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. –Motorists on Highway 71 south of Bemidji can now resume travel as normal as the project to replace a box culvert near Kabekona has completed.

MnDOT crews have been working since June 3 to replace the box culvert. The $388,000 project will improve drainage for Highway 71.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.