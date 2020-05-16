Single-lane closures on eastbound Hwy 10 in Motley June 28 (June 26, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. – Motorists will encounter single-lane closures on both lanes of eastbound Highway 10 through Motley on Friday, June 28.

The lane closures are necessary to mill and pave two new inches of bituminous road surface.

The work will occur between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, on eastbound Highway 10 between the signalized intersection at Highway 210 and 385th Street. Expect alternating single-lane closures, lane shifts, flaggers and heavy moving equipment.

Once complete, the project will preserve the road and provide for a smoother ride.

