Traffic update for Hwy 23 Reduced Conflict Intersection project in Marshall (June 21, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — Beginning Monday, June 24, 2019, there will be a traffic control switch and motorists will no longer be able to make right turns from Hwy 23 onto Lyon County Road 7, or right turns from County Road 7 onto Hwy 23 in Marshall.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is constructing a Reduced Conflict Intersection, also referred to as a J-turn, at Hwy 23 and Lyon County Road 7. This type of intersection decreases fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes (also known as T-bones) on four-lane divided highways because drivers only have to be concerned with one direction of traffic on the highway at a time. This will be the third Reduced Conflict Intersection in Marshall. The first RCI was installed at Hwy 23 and Saratoga Street in 2015. In 2018, the second RCI was installed at Hwy 23 and Lyon Street.

Hwy 23 is not detoured. Work is being done using alternating lane closures. A portion of Lyon County Road 7 is closed and a detour is in place. A map of the detour is attached and can also be found at www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy23marshall.

MnDOT asks motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones. Remember, orange cones, no phones. Motorists who speed through a work zone or who disobey work zone flaggers face a $300 fine.

