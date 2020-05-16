Lane closures, minor traffic delays on southbound Hwy 52 June 22 for bridge deck work in Rochester (June 21, 2019)

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Southbound Hwy 52 motorists can expect lane and ramp closures on Saturday, June 22 at the Hwy 52 and Hwy 14 west-Civic Center Drive Northwest interchange in Rochester while crews perform crack sealing work on bridge decks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The work could be postponed because of rain, but crews plan to have a right lane closure for southbound motorists south of 19th Street Northwest with ramp closures at Hwy 14 west, and Civic Center Drive (east).

Additional work may take place on Saturday with lane closures on 19th Street Northwest, Second Street Southwest, and 12th Street Southwest/ Hwy 14 east bridges. Lane closures will occur on those bridges and may create short traffic delays for motorists. Seek other Hwy 52 crossings to avoid congestion. If this work is not done on Saturday because of rain, motorists can expect to see lane closures the week of June 24-28 to complete the crack sealing work.

Interstate Improvement, Inc., of Faribault is the prime contractor for this project.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to www.mndot.gov.

To learn more about MnDOT projects, construction and other new in southeast Minnesota, join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group, www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

