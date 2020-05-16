Hwy 210 closes, detours between Brainerd and Ironton July 8–October (June 27, 2019)

Major roadwork, plan for delays

BAXTER, Minn.— Motorists traveling on Highway 210 in Crow Wing County will experience delays as the road closes and a detour is put into place for four months between Brainerd and Ironton beginning Monday, July 8.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Highway 210 to reconstruct the road from the end of the four-lane in Brainerd to Seventh Avenue in Ironton on July 8. A signed detour will direct motorists along Highway 25 in Brainerd, Highway 18 to Highway 6 in Deerwood, then Highway 6/Highway 210 to Crosby-Ironton. Allow for extra time, the detour will add about 15 miles or 30 minutes per trip.

As part of the detour, motorists will encounter a temporary mini-roundabout at the east intersection of Highway 6/210 in Deerwood. Slow down when approaching the roundabout and continue through to your destination.

Also, be alert for trains. Highway 6 has a railroad crossing just south of the intersection. When a train goes through Deerwood, all traffic on Highway 6 and Highway 210 will come to a complete stop at the roundabout.

Those traveling to/from the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport or the Crow Wing County landfill, should allow for extra time and use Highway 210 west access from Brainerd.

Highway 210 access will be restricted to local residents and businesses, however expect changes and gravel surfaces when navigating through the work area. Expect slow or stopped traffic, single-lane closures with use of flaggers and a pilot car. Some locations will close for several days to replace pipes below the road. For your safety and ours, stay out of barricaded areas and use nearby roads for access.

Mainline work operations will begin between the Crow Wing County landfill and Ironton, then move west of the landfill towards Brainerd. Crews will:

Reconstruct the road surface on Highway 210 between Pine Shores Road in Brainerd and Seventh Avenue in Ironton using a full-depth reclamation process

Repair or replace underground pipes

Add left-turn lanes at County Road 25, County Road 147 and County Road 59

Reconstruct the Highway 210/County Road 12 (Deerwood shortcut) intersection to improve sight distance, turning movements and extend turn lanes

Add bypass lanes at the Mississippi Northwoods entrance and Sploezens Road

When complete in October, the $6.2 million Highway 210 project will improve the ride, safety and access along 11 miles of the busy highway carrying 12,000 vehicles per day.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check 511mn.org.

# # #