Floodwaters close Hwy 52 in Pine Island, Detours in place (June 28, 2019)

Pine Island, Minn. (4:15 p.m.) – Highway 52 is closed to traffic Friday afternoon because of water over the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

4-8” of rain fell overnight and local rivers, creeks and streams continue to swell. The Middle Fork Zumbro River has extended past its banks and flood waters are covering southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 52, south of the Pine Island and County Road 11 exit.

The Minnesota State Patrol is detouring northbound traffic onto Highway 63 to Zumbro Falls, then west on County Road 60 through Mazeppa. Southbound traffic will follow the same route but in reverse. Exit at County Road 60 to Zumbro Falls, then south on Highway 63. Stay on Highway 63 to return to Highway 52.

This stretch of roadway will closed until the water recedes. MnDOT will announce the reopening of Highway 52 via Twitter at https://twitter.com/mndotsoutheast and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/

