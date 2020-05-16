There were 7,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,151 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 60 Windom construction progressing well (June 25, 2019)

Expect traffic changes prior to July 4

MANKATO, Minn. – Construction on Highway 60 through Windom has been making headway even with the too often inclement weather.  Residents and motorists can expect to see the concrete barrier removed and the highway temporarily striped prior to July 4.

The milling and paving phase of the Highway 60 project is expected to start before mid-July.

The project includes resurfacing Highway 60 from Highway 62 to 490th Avenue, improving sidewalk crossing for accessibility and, with the city of Windom, completing some sewer work. 

More information, including updated construction stages, can be found at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy60windom/.

Duininck, Inc. of Albert Lea was awarded the project with a bid of $3,146,877.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.