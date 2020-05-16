Hwy 60 Windom construction progressing well (June 25, 2019)

Expect traffic changes prior to July 4

MANKATO, Minn. – Construction on Highway 60 through Windom has been making headway even with the too often inclement weather. Residents and motorists can expect to see the concrete barrier removed and the highway temporarily striped prior to July 4.

The milling and paving phase of the Highway 60 project is expected to start before mid-July.

The project includes resurfacing Highway 60 from Highway 62 to 490th Avenue, improving sidewalk crossing for accessibility and, with the city of Windom, completing some sewer work.

More information, including updated construction stages, can be found at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy60windom/.

Duininck, Inc. of Albert Lea was awarded the project with a bid of $3,146,877.

###