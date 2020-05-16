There were 7,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,151 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 32 detour north of Twin Valley begins July 8 (June 25, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. –Motorists on Highway 32 north of Twin Valley can expect a detour as crews begin work on July 8 at the Mashaug Creek replacing a box culvert.

Motorists will detour onto Highway 200 and Norman County Roads 2 and 27.

The $1.68 million project will improve drainage for Highway 32 and is expected to last through August.

