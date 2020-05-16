Jackson County Road 9 at Highway 60 by Heron Lake opens late on June 29 (June 25, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — The first of three J-turns or restricted crossing U-turns on Highway 60 in Heron Lake, located at the intersection of Highway 60 and Jackson County Road 9, is expected to open to traffic around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

Earlier in the day on June 29, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a demonstration event for the public in Heron Lake from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will result in a brief detour for Highway 60.

All motorists, including agricultural equipment and semi-trucks, are encouraged to attend the event to practice driving through the RCUT on a "closed course." Anyone attending the event should plan to arrive at the intersection of Highway 60 and County Road 9 by traveling northwest through Heron Lake. United Community Action Partnership will be providing a bus for those interested in riding through the intersection, rather than driving their own vehicle.

The remaining two reduced conflict intersections or J-turns, are expected to be complete and open to traffic in late August and are located at:

Highway 60 & Jackson County Road 24

Highway 60 & First Street (Jackson County Road 43)

More information on driving RCUTs and the demonstration event can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60heronlake.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###