Hwy 19 now open between Morton and Franklin (July 1, 2019)

TRAVEL ADVISORY

Hwy 19 now open between Morton and Franklin

WILLMAR, Minn. — (6:50 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have opened Hwy 19 between Morton and Franklin.

Motorists are advised to use caution as crews clean up water and debris caused by flooding and mudslides.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###