There were 7,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,149 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 19 now open between Morton and Franklin (July 1, 2019)

TRAVEL ADVISORY

Hwy 19 now open between Morton and Franklin

WILLMAR, Minn. — (6:50 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have opened Hwy 19 between Morton and Franklin.

Motorists are advised to use caution as crews clean up water and debris caused by flooding and mudslides.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.