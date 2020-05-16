No changes for traffic on Hwy 60 Windom for now (July 1, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — MnDOT officials have decided to change gears on the plan to remove the head to head traffic configuration on Hwy 60 through Windom in time for the Fourth of July. For now, the current traffic control will stay in place for the milling and paving operations, which are expected to start July 8.

Leaving the traffic control in place will expedite the milling and paving of Hwy 60.

MnDOT expresses its regrets to the community of Windom and appreciates their patience during construction. However, MnDOT is fortunate to have access to the resources to begin the milling and paving earlier than anticipated.

The project includes resurfacing Hwy 60 from Hwy 62 to 490th Avenue, improving sidewalk crossing for accessibility and, with the city of Windom, completing some sewer work.

More information, including updated construction stages, can be found at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60windom.

Duininck, Inc. of Albert Lea was awarded the project with a bid of $3,146,877.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org

