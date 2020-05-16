Open house for Hwy 10/Randolph Road projects in Detroit Lakes scheduled for July 10 (June 26, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation, Becker County and the City of Detroit Lakes are hosting an open house on Wednesday, July 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a presentation at 5:15 p.m., to discuss this summer’s construction on Randolph Road and subsequent work on Highway 10 and County Road 54 in 2020. The open house will be held at the Detroit Lakes City Hall, 1025 Roosevelt Ave.

The City of Detroit Lakes will begin construction on Randolph Road, from Kris Street to County Road 54, starting mid-July. The second portion of the project begins the summer of 2020, which includes intersection improvements on Highway 10 at Kris Street and County Road 54/East Shore Drive.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the overall project. Representatives from the project team will be available to discuss details and answer questions.

For more information about the projects, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/easthwy10/

