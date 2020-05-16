Hwy 55 work, detour begins near Paynesville July 8 (June 26, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Work begins July 8 on seven miles of Highway 55 from one mile west of Regal to the east limits of Paynesville, in Kandiyohi and Stearns counties.

The Highway 55 project will resurface nine miles of road, re-deck and improve the bridge over the Canadian Pacific Railway line in Paynesville, extend concrete median near Lake Avenue in Paynesville and upgrade guardrail.

Here’s what to expect when traveling through the Highway 55 work area:

July 8-early August: Highway 55 will close and detour for up to five weeks between Highway 4 and Highway 23 in Paynesville. The closure is needed to re-deck the bridge. The detour uses Kandiyohi County Road 6 and Highway 23.

August: Highway 55 will have alternating single-lane closures, flaggers and use of a pilot car, from west of Regal through east Paynesville. Crews will resurface west to east on the project. The work will occur Monday-Saturday, sunrise to sunset, on good weather days. Motorists should be alert for changes, be prepared to stop and watch for slow moving equipment entering and exiting work areas.

When complete in late August, the $3.5 million project will extend the life of the road and bridge, and improve safety.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

