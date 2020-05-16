Crews complete Hwy 42 concrete pavement repair from Eyota to I-90 (July 2, 2019)

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Hwy 42 from Eyota to Interstate 90 re-opened to traffic on Monday, July 1 after being detoured for two weeks for concrete pavement repairs on the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The concrete pavement repairs are expected to extend the lifespan of the stretch of road from Hwy 14 south to I-90 in Olmsted County.

Learn more about the concrete pavement repair process at MnDOT’s website: mndot.gov/information/roads/cpr.html

