Hwy 4 detour between Sauk Centre and Paynesville begins July 8 (June 26, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Those traveling on Highway 4 between Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre, and Highway 55 west of Paynesville, should plan for delays as a 21 mile stretch of road closes and detours in Stearns and Kandiyohi counties beginning Monday, July 8.

The detour will be signed along Interstate 94 to Sauk Centre, then Highway 71 and Highway 55 to Highway 4, west of Paynesville. The detour will be in operation until early October.

Local access will be open to residents and businesses along Highway 4, however expect changes and gravel surfaces when navigating through the work area. Plan for reduced speeds, alternating one-way traffic, flaggers and use of a pilot car. Some locations will need to close temporarily to replace pipes below the road. Seek the nearest alternate road for access.

Highway 4 will be open in the towns of Meire Grove (construct 2021) and Lake Henry (constructed 2018). The project will reconstruct the road surface using a full-depth reclamation process, replace 40 pipes/culverts and remove three cattle passes beneath the road, and upgrade guardrail.

Once complete in early October, the $10 million road improvement project will provide a smoother ride, improve drainage and safety on 21 miles of Highway 4 in Stearns and Kandiyohi counties.

For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

