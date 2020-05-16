Northome Hwy 1 project open house July 2 (June 27, 2019)

Construction begins July 8

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Residents and business owners in Northome are encouraged to attend an open house on Tuesday, July 2 to learn more about the upcoming construction project on Highway 1.

The open house is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at the City Hall Community Room, 12068 Main Street, Northome. Along with the contractor, staff from MnDOT and the City, will be present to answer questions about the project and timeline.

The project is expected to begin July 8 and motorists can expect detours, lane restrictions and intersection closures. Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained throughout the project. It includes four phases and two detours:

Truck Detour- Hwy 71 and Koochiching County Rd 36

Local Detour- Fifth Street and Lake Street, note that all traffic will use the truck detour during Phase 2

Along with resurfacing, the project will improve sidewalks, accessible pedestrian ramps and signals, multi-use trail, curb and gutter, storm sewer, highway lighting, and traffic signals. Red Lake Builders Inc. is the contractor for the $2.4 million project. It is expected to last through October.

Visit the website to learn more about the project and stay up date with construction phases and schedule, mndot.gov/d2/projects/2019/hwy1-northome/

