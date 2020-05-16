Hwy 6 detour begins in north Crosby July 8 (June 27, 2019)

City of Crosby to install a safer pedestrian tunnel for trail users

BAXTER, Minn. –Motorists traveling on Highway 6 in north Crosby will encounter a detour, as the city of Crosby installs a pedestrian tunnel beneath the road to connect the paved Cuyuna Lakes State Trail between Portsmouth Mine Lake and Croft Mine Historical Park beginning Monday, July 8. Here’s what to expect:

Motorists: Highway 6 will close and detour to through traffic between Highway 210/W Main Street in Crosby and Crow Wing County Road 30, near the Mississippi River, July 8 to late-August. Detour uses Highway 210/W Main Street in Crosby, County Road 31 through Cuyuna and County Road 30 back to Highway 6. Get map: www.mndot.gov/d3/crosby-ironton/trail/

Highway 6 will close to all traffic just south of Yawkey Road (Croft Mine entrance) for about one-fourth mile. Motorists wanting access to the Croft Mine Historical Park at Yawkey Road or trail parking, should access Highway 6 from the north end at County Road 30, and travel southward to Yawkey Road.

Trail users: The paved trail will close at Highway 6 to all trail users, follow the temporary trail crossing south of the project over Highway 6. Expect gravel surfaces.

The Cuyuna Lakes State Trail is eight miles of paved trail within the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area from Crosby to Riverton. Abandoned by mining companies more than 35 years ago, the state recreation area contains six natural lakes, plus an additional 15 deep lakes that were former mine pits.

When complete in late-August, the trail project will improve motorist and pedestrian safety, and be an asset to the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area tourism industry.

To learn more about this improvement project, visit the city of Crosby’s website at cityofcrosby.com.

Also, motorists should be aware that Highway 210 is closed and detoured between Brainerd and Ironton, July 8 through October.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check 511mn.org.

# # #