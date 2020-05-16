Railroad Street closed at Garfield Avenue beginning July 8 (July 3, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists will encounter closures at the intersection of Railroad Street and Garfield Avenue beginning July 8 in Duluth.

Traffic travelling on Garfield Avenue will shift to the eastbound side in a two-lane, two-way configuration as crews work in the westbound lanes. Turning movements to and from Garfield Street will be closed. Traffic will be detoured onto West Superior Street and 5th Avenue West.

This work includes pavement replacement, storm sewer construction, and ADA improvements.

Closures are expected to last approximately three weeks.

For more information visit the project web page: mndot.gov/d1/projects/tpi-local-roads/

