Hwy 59 overpass near Erskine opens June 29 (June 28, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists traveling along Highway 59 near Erskine will once again be able to cross Highway 2 as the overpass bridge detour is removed on June 29. The westbound ramps remain closed.

Hwy 59 Traveling south:

  • To westbound Hwy 2- detour onto CR 41 and CR 34
  • To eastbound Hwy 2 - use ramp

Traveling north:

  • To westbound Hwy 2 - detour onto CR 41 CR 34
  • To eastbound Hwy 2 - use ramp

Hwy 2 Traveling east

  • To northbound 59 - use ramp
  • To southbound 59 - use ramp

Traveling west

  • To northbound 59 - detour onto CR 41 in Mcintosh
  • To southbound 59 - detour onto CR 41 in Mcintosh

MnDOT crews have been working since May to reconstruct and replace the concrete pavement on Highway 2. Bridge repair and maintenance is also being completed on the highway 59 overpass as well as replacement of curb, gutter, storm sewer and culverts.

The $12.6 million project will make safer, longer lasting road surface and bridges. The project is scheduled to be complete in October. For more information go to mndot.gov/d2/projects/2019/hwy2-erskine/

