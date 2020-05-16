‘Continuous green’ intersection opens at Hwy 65/107 near Braham (July 3, 2019)

New intersection will improve safety and traffic flow

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists will experience a new, safer ‘continuous green’ T intersection and signal system in operation, as they approach the Hwy 65/Highway 107 intersection near Braham in Isanti County, Wednesday, July 3.

The new $2.3 million intersection is a cost effective design the will improve traffic flow and safety. With the combination of a signal system, raised concrete medians and turn lanes, it will maintain continuous flow-through traffic on southbound Hwy 65, while also improving safety for motorists who make left-hand turns at the intersection.

Continuous green T intersections have been successfully installed at Highway 12/25 near Montrose, and at St. Louis County Road 4/Rice Lake Road and Airport Road in Duluth. To watch a video on how to navigate a continuous green T intersection, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/braham.

