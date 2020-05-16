Open house set for July 10 in Austin for I-90 bridges reconstruction project (July 5, 2019)

AUSTIN, Minn. — The public is invited to an open house on Wednesday, July 10 in Austin to learn about a construction project to replace two bridges over Interstate 90 in Austin in 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Representatives from MnDOT and its consultants will on hand to answer questions and provide information from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., July 10 at Riverland Community College in Austin, Room A237 through W3/ North Entrance, 1900 Eighth Ave. NW.

MnDOT is scheduled in 2021 replace two bridges over Interstate 90 in Austin at Hwy 218 north and 28th Street NW. Each bridge is nearing the end of their service life. The reconstruction is part of a larger planning effort to update aging community infrastructure over the next decade along the I-90 corridor.

People may drop by at any time during the open house session to learn more about the project, offer feedback, and ask questions. Maps and information will be available. There will be no formal presentation. The open house format allows for more individual discussions and participants to come and go at times that best fit their schedules.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to the MnDOT project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/i90-austin-bridge-replacements/index.html.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

###