Westbound Interstate 90 off-ramp at Sixth Street in Austin to close, detour July 10 for repairs (July 5, 2019)

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Motorists using the westbound Interstate 90 off-ramp (Exit 178B) at Sixth Street in Austin will encounter a detour on July 10 as construction crews repair the ramp’s concrete panels, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detour for the one-day project is to exit at Fourth Street (Exit 178A), cross over I-90 and return to the eastbound I-90 lanes and exit eastbound at Sixth Street. If weather or other delays occur, MnDOT will announce the new information.

A message board will alert motorists next week about the detour for concrete repairs.

Further west, westbound I-90 motorists will encounter lane changes for a concrete repaving project east of Albert Lea. There, motorists will shift lanes to travel in a single lane adjacent to the eastbound traffic in a single lane. Some westbound ramps are closed. Follow the signed detour. For more information on this project, visit MnDOT’s construction website at: mndot.gov/d6/projects/i90-concreteoverlay

To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

