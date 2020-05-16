Pavement marking work scheduled July 8 for portions of Hwy 69 near Albert Lea, Hwy 16 east of Spring Valley (July 5, 2019)

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Short delays are possible for motorists on Hwy 69 south of Albert Lea and Hwy 16 east of Spring Valley on July 8 if they encounter crews working on pavement markings, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will be cutting grooves into the pavement in areas to prepare for striping and applying paint in other areas of the road. They will return about a week later to do similar work in other sections of the road.

Motorists will encounter workers and traffic warnings. They should slow and follow traffic directions from crews where the work is occurring.

To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

