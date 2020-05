DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (8:15 a.m.)—Motorists traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls will encounter a temporary lane closure near mile marker 56.4. The pavement in the left lane is buckling.

The lane will remain closed until approximately 6 p.m., on Monday, July 8.

