Hwy 93 south of Henderson closed due to flooding (July 1, 2019)

TRAVEL ADVISORY

Hwy 93 south of Henderson closed due to flooding

MANKATO, Minn. —– (12:45 pm) Hwy 93 from Hwy 169 to Henderson has closed today, Monday, July 1, at 12:45 p.m. due to flooding of the Rush River.

Motorists are advised to use Hwy 19 from Hwy 169 to Henderson for the time being. Hwy 19 also has the potential to close later this week if the forecasts for the Minnesota River remain.

This is the fifth time that Hwy 93 closed in 2019 from flooding.

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor area highways, bridges and bluffs to ensure motorists safety.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, ‘like’ MnDOT at www.facebook.com/mndot, and follow @mndotscentral on Twitter.

