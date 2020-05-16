Eastbound lane closure and detour on I-94 near Alexandria scheduled for July 8 (July 1, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists heading eastbound on Interstate 94 near Alexandria will encounter a detour on Monday, July 8 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. During that time, the eastbound lane will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Hwy 114 and Hwy 27.

The work will include hauling and setting beams for the eastbound bridge replacement over Lake Latoka. Currently this section of I-94 has head-to-head traffic, and is part of an overall project that includes concrete resurfacing from Garfield to Alexandria and replacing the bridges over Lake Latoka. Visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/i94eastbound for more information.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

