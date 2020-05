Duluth, Minn. – Motorists traveling on southbound I-35 in Duluth will be restricted to a single lane from the Highway 53 interchange to 27th Avenue West, Wednesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 11.

The lane restrictions will be in place daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The lane closure is needed as crews perform drilling and surveying work in preparation for the Twin Ports Interchange project scheduled to begin next year.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

