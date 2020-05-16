Lane closures on Hwy 10 and Hwy 75 in Moorhead begin Monday (July 3, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Monday, July 8, motorists will encounter lane closures at two locations in the Moorhead area. Crews will be completing pavement repairs at the east junction of Highway 10 and 75, and on Highway 75 and 24th Avenue South.

Westbound Hwy 10, the right turn lane toward Hwy 75 north will be closed for approximately three days, weather permitting. Motorists turning right onto Hwy 75 north will be re-directed to the traffic signal just ahead of the work zone.

On Hwy 75 at the intersection with 24th Avenue South, motorists will encounter alternating lane closures for approximately three weeks. There will also be one lane on 24th Avenue South that will be affected.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone, obey traffic control and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

